Diss fire crew tackles chimney fire in Oakley, Suffolk

A Norfolk fire crew extinguished a chimney fire in Oakley, Suffolk, on Monday.
Called at 8.06pm, a crew from Diss assisted Suffolk Fire and Rescue with the blaze on Low Street.
The fire was extinguished by 9.21pm.
