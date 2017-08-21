Diss fire crew avoids cat-astrophe as feline gets stuck 50ft up a tree in Roydon

A fire crew from Diss attempted a tree-mendous rescue after a pet cat in Roydon became stuck up a 70ft tree.

The fire crew was called at 11.10am on Sunday to find the cat’s owner and the RSPCA at the scene.

Animal collection officer (ACO) Naemi Kilbey said: “We had a call from the very worried owners saying that poor Augustus had got himself stuck up the tree, and had been there for some time.

“When I arrived and saw just how tall the tree was, and that Augustus was a good 50ft up, I knew I’d need help from someone with a very large ladder.

“I am extremely grateful to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service who sent a wonderful team out to the rescue.”

The fire crew used ladders to attempt to rescue Augustus, but the frightened feline edged around the branches, and eventually jumped some of the way down to the ground, before running off and hiding.

ACO Kilbey added: “I helped the owners looks for Augustus, but after his ordeal he was clearly not going to come out of hiding too soon.

“I’m pleased to say Augustus is back home safe and well, and unscathed.”

The fire crew left the scene at 11.58am.