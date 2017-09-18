Diss father to tackle obstacle course in memory of five-week old son

A Diss father is to take on a new fundraising obstacle course in memory of his son, Jake.

Wayne Lightning, 32, will tackle a 5km obstacle course featuring tyre runs and barbed wire crawls at Old Buckenham Airfield on Saturday, September 23.

Wayne will be competing in the new fundraiser, named Heroic, for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each), which helped the store manager at McColls, Diss, and his partner Charlotte Keegan, cope after Jake was diagnosed at birth with Edwards’ syndrome.

Edwards Syndrome is a genetic condition, also known as trisomy 18, which meant he was born with a hole in his heart, his face and right ear were out of place and he had overlapping fingers.

He died after just five weeks, in September 2015.

“Within the first week of Jake’s diagnosis, our Each counsellor was at the hospital,” said Wayne. “A meeting was held after to discuss getting Jake home for us to have some precious family time and to try and lead as much of a normal life as we could.

“We still receive care and support from Each as and when we need to.

“When Charlotte was pregnant with our second child, Bradley, it was a stressful time for us as we couldn’t help thinking ‘Will it happen again?’

“Each was a fantastic support for us.”

Wayne will compete in the obstacle challenge with friends Victoria Lawn, Ben Gaunt, Katy Boon and Matt Ward. He will be cheered on by Charlotte, 25, and son Bradley, now 14 months old.

To take part in Heroic, participants must be aged 14 or above, with individual entry costing £20 and group entry £17.50 per person.

“We encourage anyone and everyone to join in with Heroic. It’ll be a fun day,” said Wayne.