Diss farming business digs deep for charity

Frontier Agriculture, in Diss, have harvested £2,086 for St Nicholas Hospice Care – a charity looking after people experiencing long-term or life-threatening conditions, death, dying and bereavement.

The funds were raised through a moisture meter clinic as Frontier invited 188 local farmers to have their moisture meters checked for free in return for a donation to the hospice.

Farm trader at Frontier, Emma Henson, said: “It was a great opportunity for us to be able to see our customers and we are so pleased that at the same time we were able to raise funds too.”

This marks the second time the business has chosen to support the charity.