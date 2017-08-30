Diss Express area gearing up for Tour of Britain

North Suffolk is preparing to welcome some of the world’s top professional cyclists when it hosts Stage Six of the Tour of Britain.

The 187km course begins in Newmarket at 10.45am and will finish in Aldeburgh on Friday, September 8.

It will race through Finningham, Wickham Skeith, Thornham Magna, Eye, Denham, Stradbroke, Dennington and Framlingham.

And in Thornham Parva, resident Pete Gudde will be trying to cycle the stage without leaving the village on his static bike outside St Mary’s Church, from 10.45am to 4pm on the day. To pledge a donation, email dphr@btinternet.com

To see when the Tour of Britain will pass through your town and village, and for more information, visit www.tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-six