Diss ‘ed-tech’ business Bedrock Learning secures £155,000 in crowd-sourced investments

A Diss-based online learning resource creator has “big dreams” for its future growth, after a campaign for crowd-sourced investments accrued more than £150,000.

Bedrock Learning, which is located at the Diss Business Hub in Hopper Way, received £155,400 in just over a month with a pitch on Crowdcube, a website where so-called ‘armchair dragons’ can invest in fledgling businesses in exchange for equity.

Co-founded in 2015 by former English teachers Olivia Sumpter and Aaron Leary, Bedrock had initially set a goal of £100,000, but having raised well in excess of that, the company says it can now expedite the expansion of its services.

The resources provide interactive lessons to help school pupils improve their reading and vocabulary, with the aim of ensuring all students leave with the English language skills necessary to succeed in life and work.

“We have big dreams for Bedrock Learning and know it can help raise standards of literacy in schools,” Ms Sumpter said.

“This funding opens the door to the next stage of our journey and we are hugely excited.”

Since launching about 18 months ago, the business has sold its services to 29 schools in the UK, Canada and Asia, and with the growth of the ‘Edtech’ market, its ambition is to be serving 1,000 schools by 2020.

The funding gained from this Crowdcube campaign will be used to increase both the offering of the resources and their reach internationally, as well as hire new talent into the business and a develop a new website.

Ms Sumpter added: “We had several investors from the local area and are incredibly grateful for everyone’s support and kind words throughout the campaign.”

For further information about Bedrock Learning, please telephone 0203 325 9345 or alternatively, you can visit their website at www.bedrocklearning.org