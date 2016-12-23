Diss diamond couple says key to long marriage is ‘love and companionship’

A Diss diamond couple, whose 60 years together has taken them all around south Norfolk, say the secret to their long marriage is “companionship, a hug a day and never missing flowers” on their anniversary.

Angela and John Goddard, of Parkside Court, celebrated their diamond day last Thursday with a dinner at the Park Hotel, where they were joined by all the remaining friends and family who attended their wedding back on December 15, 1956.

Angela and John Goddard of Diss celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary ANL-161221-142239009

Both originally from North Lopham, the pair first met while at school, and following their marriage several years later, they lived in Blo’ Norton, North Lopham and Kenninghall, before finally moving to Diss in 2009.

Mr Goddard said: “We went to school together and we were very fond of one another. It developed from there, really.

“She was behind me all the way. She was always there looking after me and the children.”

One of eight siblings, Mr Goddard left school when he was 14, eventually enlisting in the Army at the age of 20.

He served for three years in the Corps of Royal Engineers as a training NCO, reaching the rank of sergeant, before leaving in 1956 to work at the housebuilder LG Shaw and Sons, where he was employed until 1995, helping to build various local housing estates.

Meanwhile, Mrs Goddard, who was one of seven children of the Frost family of Kings Head Lane, left school in North Lopham aged 15, and joined the school’s canteen, until the couple’s first child was born.

She then worked as an assistant at the Kenninghall hatchery, ultimately retiring after 22 years.

Mrs Goddard described her favourite pastime as gardening, while Mr Goddard enjoys angling and bowls, having previously been chairman of Diss and District Bowls Club.

During their 60 years together, Mr Goddard recalled their most notable memory was meeting Princess Anne at the opening of the Banham Community Centre.

Together, they have two children, Paul, who lives in Diss with his wife Mary, and Julie, who resides in Banham with her husband Paul and son Sam.