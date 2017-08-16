Diss cyclist to mark 75th birthday with 1,000 mile ride

A Diss cyclist will mark his 75th birthday in style – by biking 1,000 miles and tackling the famous Land’s End to John O’Groats route for charity.

Richard Pither will be joined by Richard Anscombe, of Wetheringsett, Paul Goulding, of Bergh Apton, and Gordon Brock, Stonham Aspal. The quartet all ride regularly with Diss CTC and will depart for their gruelling challenge on September 5. It will take 15 days to complete.

The route the riders will take in their charity challenge. Map prepared by Village Water.

They will be supported by Helen Lowe, also of Bergh Apton, who will drive the support vehicle, attend to any emergencies, and provide the “essential” cold beers at the end of each day.

Mr Pither, who has been with Diss CTC for about 15 years, says he has never tackled a distance of this magnitude before – but admitted the team would be “thrilled” should they surpass their £5,000 target.

The ride is entirely self-funded, meaning all donations will go direct to their chosen charities – Prostate Cancer UK, Bowel Cancer UK, Dementia UK and Village Water, a charity which provides safe water and sanitation in Africa.

Mr Pither told the Diss Express: “I thought I wanted to do something worthwhile before my cycling days are over.

“I chose to support Village Water as I am a trustee and have been involved with them for a number of years. As for the other charities, various members have had friends and relatives who have suffered, and they wanted to help.

“We are told the worst bit is getting out of Devon and Cornwall. If we can do that, we are in with a good chance.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/companyteams/dissctclejog17

n Diss CTC is a sociable group which rides at a modest pace not normally associated with endurance rides. They meet at the Angel Café, Fair Green, at 9.30am on Sundays and Tuesdays at 9.30am. For more call on 07947 831730