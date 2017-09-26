Diss cyclist celebrates 75th birthday like no other in 1,000 mile charity trek

Richard Pither of Diss has celebrated his 75th birthday like no other.

Four members of Diss CTC successfully completed their Land’s End to John O’Groats charity cycle ride, raising funds for a number of charities.

Their trek spanned 15 days, using a well-tried west coast route covering 1,060 miles, taking them through Bristol, Shrewsbury, Carlisle, Glasgow and Inverness.

In total, they climbed and descended more than 63,000 feet.

Mr Pither said the ride incorporated some of the very best upland scenery in the country – but, having trained for the ride in Norfolk and Suffolk, the team could not prepare for the many uphill climbs.

While it tested all of their endurance, they were all in agreeance it created some “fabulous” downhill stretches.

“It was a true challenge since none of us had previously attempted anything of this magnitude and the thought of cycling the extremities of mainland Britain was quite overwhelming,” he said.

Mr Pither was joined by Richard Anscombe, of Wetheringsett, Gordon Brock, of Stonham, and Paul Goulding, of Bergh Apton.

He also placed on record his thanks to Helen Lowe, who provided “invaluable” back-up services, which without he said they would have struggled to finish in the time.

They also had an added incentive to complete their challenge, as they were raising funds for their nominated charities.

So far, nearly £12,000 has been raised for Bowel Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer UK, Dementia UK and Village Water.

There is still time to sponsor Richard and the team. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-pither1

n Got a story? We would like to hear from you. Email editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, call 01379 658002, or write to us at the address on page 12.

n For the latest news, visit www.dissexpress.co.uk, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dissexpress