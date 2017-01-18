Diss Cyclathon aiming to double in size to boost support for air ambulance

Diss will aim to turn into the cycling centre of the region this summer for the second annual Cyclathon.

Taking place on June 25, the event will include organised rides for all ages and abilities, plus lots of stalls and family entertainment.

It will also host the Nine Town Sportive, which challenges riders to tackle 25, 50 or 100 mile routes through Norfolk and Suffolk, with the 100 mile route taking in nine local market towns.

Organiser Alan Franks said: “We had such positive feedback from last year’s Cyclathon that we simply didn’t have any choice but to run it again in 2017.

“We’re also aiming to make it bigger and better, with space for twice as many riders, so hopefully we’ll raise even more money to support local cycling as well as East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“More than anything, however, it is about celebrating all the fantastic things about cycling in Norfolk and Suffolk and getting all the family in to Diss to enjoy the day.”

Holly Noon from East Anglian Air Ambulance added: “We’re delighted to be working with Diss Cyclathon for a second year and hope the 1,000 riders in the Nine Town Sportive will support us too.”

Visit disscyclathon.org for more info — you can sign up to the Sportive from February 1.