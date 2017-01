A pair of fire crews from Diss were called to a property in Mere Street this afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.47pm to reports of a smell of burning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11.59am to find the burning had been caused by a faulty electrical light fitting.

They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots, and the incident was deemed closed at 12.19pm.