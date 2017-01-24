Diss Corn Hall’s grand re-opening set for May after major renovations

The new era of Diss’ primary entertainment centre will kick off in early May, completing phase one of the town’s £3.2 million Heritage Triangle regeneration.

The re-opening of the Diss Corn Hall in Market Hill has now been confirmed to take place at the start of May, following the completion of extensive construction and renovation works to expand and modernise the facility.

The Corn Hall, which has its roots in the town centre going back to 1854, is set to emerge with a new extension to allow for an increased number of daytime and nighttime activities, as well as a new café and bar, open for business daily.

Angela Sykes, director of the Diss Corn Hall, said: “I love that there is so much anticipation about the reopening.

“The goodwill, support and patience we’ve received from so many quarters in the town has been wonderful, so I’m delighted that we can now say we’ll be back in our lovely home at the beginning of May.

“While we would all have liked to open earlier, it’s important that we get things right, and I’m sure people will feel the result has been worth the wait.”

The Diss Corn Hall Trust explained this week that it had been “an extremely complex project”, with eccentricities of the building only revealing themselves after work commenced back in the summer of 2015.

Over the course of this extended period of closure, events have been organised under the banner of Diss Corn Hall On Tour, which has travelled to venues all around south Norfolk and north Suffolk.

Glynne Lloyd-Davis, chair of the Diss Corn Hall Trust, stated: “We are delighted that work is now in the final stages and that from May, the residents of Diss and the surrounding villages will again be able to enjoy the rich variety of performances at the Corn Hall.”

The refurbishment to the Corn Hall marks the opening phase in the Heritage Triangle project, financed by grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, South Norfolk Council and Diss Town Council, plus contributions from people and businesses in Diss.

It is set to be followed by the redevelopment of the Triangle of the streetscape, as well as the installation of a new community garden, located behind the Council offices, which will join up with a boardwalk running across the Mere to Kings Head Yard.