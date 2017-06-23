Diss community unites to help victims of Grenfell Tower fire

The Diss community and beyond have united together to help those affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower tragedy with donations pouring in.

The fire started at the 24-storey high tower block on June 14 in North Kensington, London. It is thought to have killed at least 79 people.

Diss Town Council leader Graham Minshull praised the community spirit of the town.

Diss Christian Community Church (DC3) have been involved in collecting food, clothing and donations to help those suffering in the aftermath.

Volunteers from Diss delivered a van full of essentials from DC3 down to a church near London near to Grenfell Towers on Saturday.

Leader of Diss town council and South Norfolk district councillor, Graham Minsull, said: “It surprises me and yet doesn’t surprise me how incredibly generous the people of Diss really are.

“They are very good at responding to disasters and I am fantastically proud of how Diss always pulls together. No matter what the issue is, it always gets a response - there is a real sense of community spirit.

“I remember seeing the same sort of response for the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.”

Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, The Rt Revd Martin Seeley said the disaster should never have happened.

Bishop Martin: “I have been horrified and heartbroken at the appalling fire and loss of life in the Grenfell Tower disaster.

“Suffolk people and Suffolk churches have quickly joined in the response of love and generosity that has sent food and clothing flooding into the churches, mosques and community centres around Grenfell.”

Donations: DS3 in Diss take food, clothing and other essentials down to a church near to Grenfell Tower in London.

Churches will be taking collections for the people of Grenfell Tower this Sunday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were “saddened by the tragedy”.

The service’s area manager and head of fire protection, Garry Collins said: “Our Thoughts are with the people of London and the firefighters who are working so hard in extremely challenging conditions.

“Thankfully, fires of this type are rare.”