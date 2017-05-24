Diss church becomes just 25th to receive award after efforts to become more sustainable

A Catholic church in Diss has become just the 25th parish in the country to receive an award given in recognition of its commitment to live more sustainably.

St Henry Morse, in Shelfanger Road, received the Livesimply away following a rigorous assessment. Parishioners described how they have risen to the challenge by eating less meat – some even becoming vegan – and using less water, saving money and resources.

We want speaking and acting in favour of the most marginalised to become part of the Catholic DNA here in St Henry Morse Father David Bagstaff

The church’s commitment to the environment is also evident on the building itself. Solar panels have been installed on the roof, a heat sink pump has been added in the grounds, reducing the site’s carbon footprint, while the church has also started keeping bees.

The parish was inspired to become more sustainable fromt he Pope’s encyclical Laudato Si’ –a letter to the world encouraging people to care for the environment and the poorest of people.

Championed by the aid agency CAFOD, the award is given to communities who show they have been living simply, in solidarity with people in poverty and with creation.

Stephen Matthews, CAFOD representative in Diss, said: “I would like to congratulate St Henry Morse on becoming the 25th livesimply parish in the country.

“It’s a wonderful testament to their hard work and commitment to putting the most marginalised at the centre of their parish life.”

Father David Bagstaff, parish priest at St Henry Morse, said: “We want speaking and acting in favour of the most marginalised to become part of the Catholic DNA here in St Henry Morse.

“The greatest contribution to this massive challenge of prayer for our common home comes from Pope Francis in his letter, Laudato Si’, praise to my lord.”

