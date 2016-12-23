Diss chip shop manager to offer free meals on Christmas Day so no one is hungry or alone

A manager of a Diss fish and chip shop will be serving free meals on Christmas Day in a bid to “give something back” to the community — and ensure no one is alone or goes hungry on a “special” day

Bailey’s Fish and Chip Shop in Shelfanger Road will be offering meals free of charge between 1pm and 5pm.

Bailey's Fish and Chip Shop will be offering free meals on Christmas Day. ANL-161223-171006001

Signs in the shop read: “No-one should spend Christmas alone and hungry.”

Cengiz Bolat, manager, and originally from Turkey, came up with the idea.

He told the Diss Express: “I was not here last Christmas, so this is the first Christmas it is going to happen here in Diss.

“To be honest, we did things like this in Turkey normally, for special days like this. Companies and rich people would have a big meal to give something back to the people.

“It is like a culture.

“I have been here almost a year, and we have had very good feedback from our customers, so I would like to give something back.

“I think it is going to be a crazy day. People are sharing it on Facebook and asking their friends to share it. I will try my best to handle anything.”