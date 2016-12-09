Diss childminder petitions for improved road safety on route to Roydon school

A petition urging Norfolk County Council to introduce improved road safety provisions to protect children in Roydon is gaining momentum, with its creator describing a well-used route to school as “increasingly dangerous”.

Becky May, 21, from Diss, has collected 140 signatures on her petition calling for new measures on Old High Road, which she launched after observing safety issues on school runs to and from Roydon Primary School, since she recently took over her mother’s childminding business.

The concerns centre around the volume of vehicles parked on the lead-up to the school, making crossing pedestrians less visible to motorists, who in turn have less time to adjust their speed when entering the road via a bend from the A1066.

Miss May told the Diss Express: “It’s always been a problem, but I think since the new housing estate was built, it’s become worse.

“Coming off the main road, people come flying around that bend.

“We are just trying to make people aware. A lot of parents have spoken about it. They are all very supportive and they are all hoping it’s going to trigger something.”

It is believed the influx of new houses in Long Meadow Drive has resulted in more youngsters walking along Old High Road to reach school, as well as an increase in the amount of cars using the road.

Miss May suggested potential options parents would like to see implemented include a zebra or toucan crossing zone, a lollipop lady, an extension of the double yellow ‘no parking’ lines, or a speed limit reduction.

She stated the county council had already been looking into the matter, and although it was not clear if there was a ‘magic number’ of signatures needed, she hoped that strong support for her petition would demonstrate it was something which many local people wished to see action taken on.

Her efforts have also been backed by the primary school itself, which has raised awareness of the petition on the school’s website, on Facebook and through parent mail.

To read the full petition, go to http://epetition.norfolk.public-i.tv/epetition_core/community/petition/3734