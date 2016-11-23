Diss charity trustee who only missed one meeting in 26 years retiring

A Diss charity trustee is finally retiring with an “exemplary” record of missing only one meeting in 26 years.

David Bell has been a trustee since the Taylor and Hammond Educational Trust was set up in 1990, and has also served as chairman.

The trust was set up following the sale of Diss Grammar School. The income is distributed twice a year to the under 25s living in Diss and the surrounding villages for educational purposes. The trust also sponsors a travel scholarship open to Sixth Formers at Diss High School and supports projects at the school.

New chairman Penny Thomson said that as well as his exemplary attendance record, Mr Bell’s “calm manner and his consideration for the young people of Diss have been much appreciated by the trustees and have benefited many people, so of them now not so young”.

Pat Simms, the trustees’ clerk since 1994, has also retired. “She has dealt with innumerable requests over 22 years as well as voluminous paperwork with great good humour and efficiency. I don’t think she has ever missed a meeting,” said Mrs Thomson.

Presentations were made to Mr Bell and Mrs Simms at the trust’s annual meeting and tributes paid by Graham Green, who is also a long-standing trustee.

The trust’s new clerk is Sally Blows. Applications for funding can be made in February and March each year.