Diss Business Forum hails ‘busy year’ as chair prepares to hand over reins

The head of the Diss Business Forum says she is optimistic the new year will present new opportunities for the town’s business community, after confirming she would step down in February.

Forum chair Kerry Kirby, who is also the director of local marketing and media agency Splice Creative, will hand over the reins at the next annual general meeting (AGM) at the Park Hotel in Diss on Wednesday, February 15, following two years at the helm.

She described 2016 as “a busy year” for the forum, in which it increased its membership to around 110 businesses, with approximately 25 signed up to the Members’ Incentive Scheme, which the organisation also hopes to expand over the coming months.

She told the Diss Express: “After two years, it’s time to give someone else a go. It makes natural sense to give someone else the opportunity.

“It has been great being chair and I just want to hand it over in a good position for them (the successor) to take it on further.

“We’re working closer than ever with the Diss Town Team and other groups – we hope all the different groups are now more connected. That’s been one of the most important things in the past year.”

Going forward, Ms Kirby said the forum would continue its effort to make the town feel welcome for local businesses, explaining that it could often be “quite daunting” for new business owners when they first start out.

She added that the AGM, which begins at 6pm and is free for members and all those interested in joining the forum, is an ideal chance for people to offer their thoughts and suggestions, which the forum committee could then work to implement during the following year.

Meanwhile, the organisation’s first major event after the AGM is a special guided tour of the Houses of Parliament with South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon on Monday, March 20.

Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance — for more information about the trip, as well as the rest of the Diss Business Forum’s activities, please visit www.dbf.org.uk