Diss bus firm Simonds announces changes to services

Travel firm Simonds have announced changes to their bus timetable in the New Year which will affect routes to and from Diss, Harleston and Garboldisham.

Changes to the 304, 337 and 338 services, between Diss, Garboldisham, Stanton, Ixworth and Bury St Edmunds, and the 581 service, for Diss, Harleston, Bungay, Beccles, and onward travel to Great Yarmouth by Borderbus, will come into effect on January 3, 2017.

A spokesperson for Simonds said: “During the course of the year we at Simonds review our local bus service operation to see how we can improve the service we provide.

“We look at performance, loadings and listen to our travelling passengers and review the schedule accordingly.”

Changes on the 304, 337 and 338 services include a number of changes in pick up times, and some areas are now drop off by request only.

On the 581 service, changes include Greenacres and Denmark Street being removed from the timetable, amended times, and some journeys only operational between Monday and Friday.

Copies of the new timetables are available on buses, tourist information centres, libraries, www.simonds.co.uk or by phone on 01379 647300.