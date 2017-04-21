Diss biometrics firm Syne Qua Non wins prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation

A Diss-based biometrics firm has earned the UK’s most prestigious accolade for business innovation, in recognition of its service which helps trials of new medical treatments.

Syne Qua Non, a clinical data service provider found in the Diss Business Park, is celebrating being named the winner of Queen’s Award for Innovation for its Syne-Clin technology.

The service is used to manage and assist human clinical trials into new drugs and other treatments for fighting diseases such as cancer.

This is the second time the company has won such an award, having previously received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, in honour of their business growth and export performance, back in 2009 — when they met the Queen herself at Buckingham Palace.

Tony Rees, Syne Qua Non Director, said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to have received this prestigious award.

“This recognises the achievements of our dedicated team of staff and SQN’s commitment to innovation, technical development and service excellence.”

For additional information about Syne Qua Non, which turned 21 years old earlier this year, please contact the business on 01379 644449, or alternatively, go to www.synequanon.com