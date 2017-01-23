Diss-based Simonds to host open evening for those contemplating changing lanes in their careers

Diss-based travel company Simonds is offering some hands-on advice for those considering a lane-change for their career

In April 2015 they held an open weekend in a bid to hire more coach drivers, and subsequently hired five new members of staff, four of which remain with the company today

And they will stage an open evening at their offices in Oak Drive off Sawmills Road, on February 8, starting at 7pm. A presentation will be held, while potential candidates will be shown around some of the company’s fleet.

Carl Lummuis, Operations Manager, said: “The last event went very well. We employed five people out of it, four of them are still with us, and they are doing very well.”

For more information call 01379 647300.