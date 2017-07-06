Diss-based illustrator publishes first adult colouring book

Illustrator Karen Harper is helping to “relax people” by adding a splash of colour to their lives with her new adult colouring book.

Karen, 42, of The Heywood, in Diss has been married for eight years and has two children.

Adult colouring books can be used a type of therapy for people, it can relax people Karen Harper

Her new book, entitled Spring Secrets features artwork of spring environments for colour-savvy artists to decorate.

She explains how she rekindled her love for drawing: “I started drawing again – I hadn’t drawn for years.

“I had been designing tattoos and commissions. Eventually, people said that I should put my designs into an adult colouring book.”

The book – published by London-based Austin Macauley Publishers Ltd – will be available soon.

“I’m very proud and excited that my first book is being published,” she said.

“I found the publishers on the internet and sent them samples of my artwork. They said they were interested.

“I sent a manuscript and things just developed from there.

“A lot of people have pre-ordered the book before it will be released, including family and friends.”

Karen says that her book is a very different kind of colouring book, featuring uniquely drawn artwork based on the seasons.

She explained that an adult colouring book can have many benefits .

“Adult colouring books can be used as a type of therapy,” she said. “It can relax people.”

Karen has already got greater artistic aspirations.

“I’m currently working on four other books based on the seasons of the year,” she added.

For more information, go to austinmacauley.com/author/harper-karen.