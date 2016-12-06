Diss-based family lawyer hopes day of lobbying at Parliament will bring ‘positive change’ to divorce law

A Diss-based family lawyer is hopeful her day of lobbying at Parliament will bring “positive change” in divorce law.

Emma Alfieri, of Steeles Law, travelled to Parliament to meet with MPs and other family justice professionals, including Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill.

No Caption ABCDE ANL-160512-170023001

In total, 150 professionals took part in the event, which included speeches from MPs in support, followed by meetings with individual MPs to discuss the need for divorce law to be changed to allow couples to break up without having to cite blame.

The major lobby was organised by family law organisation Resolution, which represents 6,500 family justice professionals

“I was delighted to be able to take part and to meet with Jo Churchill and other MPs. Sadly current divorce law is not fit for today’s modern society.

“Many couples break up because they simply fall out of love with each other but the law fails to recognise this as a legitimate reason for separation.

To be clear, we are not attempting to promote a change to the divorce process or make the divorce process faster; we simply want to remove the need to apportion blame Emma Alfieri, Steeles Law, Diss

“The purpose of our lobby day was to promote a change in divorce law and to highlight this to as many MPs as possible.

“To be clear, we are not attempting to promote a change to the divorce process or make the divorce process faster; we simply want to remove the need to apportion blame.

“I believe that the day was a success in raising awareness and hope that it has contributed towards bringing positive change.”

Mrs Churchill added: “I was pleased to meet Emma Alfieri of Steeles Law today in Parliament and to hear about her experience on the frontline working with separating couples every day in our locality.

“I agree that conflict should be minimised as much as possible and I will be raising awareness of this issue.”