Diss auctioneer to lead EACH Gala Dinner in London

Diss auctioneer and TW Gaze director Elizabeth Talbot says she is honoured to be chosen to preside over the inaugural East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Gala Dinner in London later this month.

The event, taking place at the Natural History Museum on November 30, is the first of its kind to be held by EACH, with various lots up for auction to raise money for the charity’s ongoing Quidenham Nook Appeal.

Ms Talbot, well recognised for her appearances on BBC television, said: “I have had the privilege of conducting many significant charity auctions all over the country, but this will rank as the most exclusive.

“I hope to encourage lots of generous bidding on behalf of this amazing charity.”