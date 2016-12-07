Diss artist and former Stowmarket teacher showcases five decades of art

A woman who has helped shaped the creative talents of generations of children is now celebrating her own artistic journey with an exhibition at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds.

Becky Whatley – whose artist name is Rebecca Douglass Whatley – is currently showcasing 50 years of work in the only venue she can imagine being able to display it all.

Artist Rebecca Douglass Whatley's exhibition at The Apex ANL-160512-092926009

“There’s nowhere else that compares,” she said.

The former Stowmarket High School teacher, who retired around 2007 after 23 years, describes her work as being mostly about people, landscapes and nature, and sometimes mythology and socio-political comment.

The 67-year-old, who lives in Diss, said the variety of her work, which ranges from weavings and prints to drawings and clay sculptures, makes it less suitable for art galleries, which like consistency, and perfect for The Apex where she can ‘be herself’.

Mrs Whatley launched ‘Following Inspirations’ with a ‘meet the artist’ on Saturday and was ‘delighted’ when a former student bought a piece of art, telling her that she had been an inspiration. The exhibition will run until January 8.

