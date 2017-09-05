Diss apprentice hopes his experience will put people on right track for next career choice

A Diss apprentice is hoping his experience will help put people on the right track for their next career move.

Network Rail is seeking six new apprentices in Norfolk and Suffolk for its award-winning engineering apprenticeship scheme, which starts in March next year.

David Woodard, of Diss, completed the Network Rail apprenticeship scheme last year. Submitted photo.

David Woodard, of Diss, completed his apprenticeship in Ipswich last year, and now works in depots in Norwich and Colchester as an electrical technician – and has even been covering the team leader’s role since the beginning of the year.

Apprentices will have the chance to work on the Railway Upgrade Plan, which Network Rail says will provide plenty of opportunities for budding engineers.

“I was working as an electrician before I applied and I did the apprenticeship to finish my electrical qualifications,” he said. “I’m now a team leader and manage teams up to eight people out on site. There are a lot of opportunities to progress at Network Rail so long as you show you’re keen. The apprenticeship is a very diverse role and you get to learn a bit of everything.

“The Anglia route has some of the oldest equipment on it, for example the swing bridges, and some very modern equipment which challenges my skills and makes the work very interesting.”

Visit www.networkrail.co.uk/careers/apprenticeships