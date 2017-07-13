Diss and Harleston head vet completes ten marathons in ten days

A South Norfolk vet swapped the stethoscope for running shoes to completes 10 marathons in 10 days.

Marie Bouvet, head vet at Cherry Tree Vets based in Diss and Harleston, took part in the Great Barrow Challenge near Bury St Edmunds between June 29 and July 8.

Dr Bouvet topped her 2015 success when she ran four marathons in four days.

Cherry Tree Vets said that Dr Bouvet was back working at the Harleston surgery the following morning without even a limp.

Dr Bouvet said: “Running is unique in that just about anyone can do it.

“Just set a goal, even if it’s only to run one mile, and go for it.”