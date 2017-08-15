Disruption expected when roadworks begin in Tivetshall next week

Disruption is expected with roadworks in The Street, Tivetshall, which are due to start on Monday and last one week.

Traffic will be managed by give and take for the duration of the works, which will see the footway sided out, cleared, and surfaced with bound material.

Vehicular access may be restricted during working hours, but pedestrian access to properties will be maintained.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “It is inevitable that there will be some disruption experienced, and your co-operation would therefore be greatly appreciated as works progress.

“The County Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The work will cost £1,250, and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.