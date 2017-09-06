Disappointment as Diss Heritage Triangle toblerone is trashed and destroyed just days before celebratory event

The programme manager for the Heritage Triangle project says she is “hugely disappointed” after one of the toblerones was damaged – just days before the official opening event marking the work’s completion.

Diss residents took to social media at the weekend after spotting the toblerone outside the Corn Hall in St Nicholas Street bent and battered.

The spot where the toblerone was damaged outside the Diss Corn Hall in the Heritage Triangle. Photo: Andrew Martin.

It is not known how it was caused – although it is believed it was struck by a vehicle, sometime between 2.45am and 7.30am early on Saturday morning.

The installation of interpretation boards, known as toblerones, was one of the many features of the £3.4m Heritage Lottery funded project, helping to tell the story of the Triangle – the historic commercial heart of Diss.

Sheila Moss King, programme manager of the Heritage Triangle Project, said it would not be replaced in time for the event to celebrate the completion of the scheme, taking place in the town from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.

The custom made structures are as tall as an adult, bolted down into a block of concrete. She added the post was a “total” write off, with “extensive” damage to the stainless steel frame and supporting structure, with all of the panels “trashed”.

CCTV from the area is being review – and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Heritage Triangle Team or the police on 101.

While the toblerones are insured, it is estimated more than £1,000 worth of damage has been caused in the incident.

“We’re hugely disappointed,” she told the Diss Express. “We’re hugely disappointed that someone has been so careless as to knock over one of the toblerones – it is, after all, the size of an adult and quite solidly built. It is equally disappointing that they drove off without reporting it.

“We assume it must have been a large vehicle or a lorry, and we know it was damaged too. We’ve removed the remains for the moment, and will replace it as soon as possible, since people were really enjoying reading about the history of the area.”

The damaged toblerone outside Diss Corn Hall in the Heritage Triangle. Photo: Ian Bevan.

Saturday’s event, from 11am to 4pm, will mark the end of years of hard work to complete the project.

Visitors will have a chance to view the renovations at the Corn Hall, take in the new streetscape scheme, walk around the new community gardens or admire the famous Mere from the boardwalk.

Entertainment will come from a local street performer and poetry readings, while a barbecue and the shops of the Triangle will also be on offer.