Dickleburgh war veteran Horace awarded Légion d’honneur

It was a time of recognition for Normandy veteran Horace Brown, as he was awarded the Légion d’honneur.

The Dickleburgh resident was visited by the Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, Richard Jewson to received the award last month at a meeting organised by the Dickleburgh and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Mr Brown, and his wife Beryl, were joined by more than 50 people to celebrate the award.

The veteran served in the Royal Engineers and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, 1944.

He was engaged in mine clearance and fought through France into Germany until the end of the war.