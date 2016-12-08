Dickleburgh homes decision is deferred

A planning bid which would see 22 new homes built in Dickleburgh has been deferred to allow road safety issues to be discussed.

Hopkins Homes lodged the planning application to South Norfolk Council, for land north of Harvey Lane, in February.

But the application, discussed by the district council’s Development Management Committee on Wednesday, has been deferred, to identify ways to make the route between the estate and the school safer.

The proposal has been met with opposition from local residents and the parish council.

District Councillor for Beck Vale Clayton Hudson took to Twitter, calling the decision “correct”.

“I hope South Norfolk Council, Norfolk County Council Highways and Hopkins Homes will sit down and come back with revised proposals for safe pedestrian access,” he added.

South Norfolk Council received 51 letters of objection to the plan, and a further ten after amendments were made to the application.

Dickleburgh Parish Council objects on the grounds Harvey Lane is a physically constrained, heavily-trafficked rural lane, and would add 200 vehicle movements a day. The application, reference 2016/0482, can be viewed online at www.south-norfolk.gov.uk