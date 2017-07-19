Departing Dennington head says award win “lovely” way to mark 40 years in education

An retiring headteacher who has won an award for being the driving force behind the collaboration of two Suffolk schools says it is a “lovely” way to mark her 40 years in education.

Valerie Jones, headteacher at both Dennington and Charsfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary Schools, won the Community Education Award for Community Champion of the Year.

It is in recognition for her work since the schools became federated together in September 2014.

“It was a great surprise because I did not know that somebody had put me forward,” she said.

“I was overawed by it, because it is such a fantastic award.

“We have two schools which are successful and work really well together and it has enhanced the provision for the children between the schools. It means we can do a lot more.

“The education of the children has been really improved by it.

“It is a lovely to end my 40 years of teaching.”

Mrs Jones, who lives in Martlesham, beat 311 nominations to scoop the award.

“I am going to miss the children and the companionship of both the children and the staff,” she added. “I am really going to miss it.”