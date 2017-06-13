Denham garage owner goes totally solar powered as summer arrives

A Denham businessman says solar power is the energy source of the future for businesses, after hooking up his car servicing company to be completely powered by solar panels.

Mark Bradley, the owner of Spot On Tuning garage services in Shingle Hill, took his business premises off grid for the first time last Thursday, using 240-volt arrays belonging to his other business Solar Decker, a mobile solar power hire firm which he has run since 2007.

Horsham, Suffolk. Mark Bradley has made Spot On Tuning, his car servicing business in Denham, completely solar powered, using solar panels from his other company, Solar Decker. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mr Bradley explained his primary reason for the installing the panels was to avoid fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions, although he added that some businesses might also be able to draw economic benefits from being able to produce their own renewable energy.

He said he was keen to make the most of the summer weather, with the solar arrays capable of achieving a maximum output of 14 kilowatts of energy.

“It’s more about the environmental concern. At least I know where my power is coming from,” he told the Diss Express.

“I want to keep this going for as long as I can, until the winter comes.”

Asked if he felt other companies should follow suit in going solar, he added: “Absolutely. I think that’s the main goal.

“It (solar energy) is definitely the energy source of the future. It used to be far too expensive, but now it’s a lot more affordable.”

To learn more about Solar Decker, please visit the company website at www.solar doubledecker.com

