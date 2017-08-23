Delays on Norwich to London line after man is hit by train

There are delays on the Norwich to London rail line after a man was hit by a train between Romford and Goodmayes.

Lines have reopened but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Great Anglia say disruption is expected until noon.

British Transport Police confirmed the man died at the scene.

To check your journey before you travel, visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia or follow @greateranglia on Twitter.