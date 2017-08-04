Debenham woman inspired by brother finds new role in leading charity

A former newspaper executive who became a charity worker has joined one of the leading family charities in the East of England.

With more than 30 years of experience under her belt, Kate Higgs has been appointed the new director of fundraising and marketing at Ormiston Families.

She was first inspired to put her business skills to the benefit of charity after her brother died at just 35 from a life-limiting illness.

The Debenham resident started her career in advertising at international advertising firm Young and Rubican.

She then spent 11 years at newspaper group Archant, managing the newspaper sales and promotion team.

She said: “When I was working for Archant, my brother died from a life limiting illness. He was only 35.

“In the final three weeks of his life he received such amazing care at St Elizabeth’s Hospice that it had a profound effect on me.

“It was a life-affirming moment – I decided to use my marketing skills to make a difference in the charity sector and use my experience to fundraise.

“The need to do something worthwhile in my job is very important to me. It is why I go to work.”

Miss Higgs was previously head of income generation at national volunteering charity Volunteering Matters.

She said: “Joining Ormiston Families is a great honour and fantastic opportunity for me.”

Ormiston Families provides services to support children and young people who face the dangers of social exclusion.

“I have always admired the work of the charity and its dedication and passion in supporting children, young people and families to manage the challenges they face,” she said.

Considering her new role, she added: “I want to ensure that through effective fundraising and marketing we maintain financial stability and continue to be a sustainable, growing organisation with the ability to invest in our services.”