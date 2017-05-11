Debenham High School student wins Suffolk Libraries Mastermind contest

A Debenham High School student has claimed victory in a Suffolk Libraries competition inspired by the long-running BBC quiz series Mastermind.

Emma Burley triumphed over seven other pupils from schools across the county to win the Book Mastermind contest, an event organised by Suffolk Libraries’ Literacy, Books and Reading Team for Schools, now in its 22nd year.

She initially advanced to final after winning her area qualifier in March, and then successfully answered questions on her chosen book, plus general knowledge questions, to take home the trophy.

Following the competition, local author Ruth Fitzgerald and writer and illustrator Dave Shelton provided a talk about their work and how to get published.

Krystal Vittles, the Development Manager and Children and Young People’s Lead at Suffolk Libraries, said: “Book Mastermind is such a great event and the standard was so high this year with all the students showing a superb knowledge of books.

“The event is a great celebration of books and hopefully young people will go back to their schools having been inspired by our guest authors.”