Deadline for 17th prestigious South Norfolk Council Design Awards this Friday

The closing date for South Norfolk Council’s prestigious Design Awards is this Friday.

The awards, now in its 17th year, encourages and promotes high-quality and sustainable design and recognise exemplar buildings and schemes which have helped to raise the standard of design across the district.

South Norfolk Council’s Design Champion Councillor Barry Stone said: “For the past 16 years, these awards have highlighted and championed exceptional design that enhances our towns and villages and helps retain the district’s special character.

“I am always delighted by the high quality of entries, there are some wonderful buildings in South Norfolk and it’s fantastic that we can celebrate the local expertise, hard work and vision involved in creating them.

“South Norfolk is a beautiful place to live and through our policies, place-making guide and this competition we aim to keep it that way for now and future generations.”

Previous winners have included family homes, a library, schools, community centres and public open spaces.”

For more information, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/designawards