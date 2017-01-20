Dates for Diss Heritage Triangle streetscaping works revealed

One of the biggest phases of the £3m Diss Heritage Triangle project is due to begin in April, it has been revealed.

Aiming to make the town more pedestrian friendly and attract more visitors, work on the streetscaping element of the plans will begin on April 17, and are due to last three months.

New ‘squares’ will be created in the Heritage Triangle area, featuring benches and information points, with the designs making it easier for the elderly and disabled to use the area.

There will be phased road closures in St Nicholas Street, Market Place and Market Hill during that time, but local and business access will be maintained.

In a letter to Diss Town Council, Norfolk County Council engineer Paul Gallop said: “As previously mentioned the proposed works involve the resurfacing of the existing footways and carriageway with new surface materials.

“New raised tables are to be installed to help encourage pedestrian movement, while also maintaining vehicle movement in the area. The existing carriageway parking bays on Market Hill will be removed as part of the proposal to widen the existing footway.”

For more information on the project, visit www.heritagetriangle.co.uk