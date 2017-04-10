Date change for Harleston fair hopes to put a ‘spring’ in traders’ steps

One of the organisers of a Harleston fair hopes a date change can help boost local traders in the town.

The Spring Fair takes place on Saturday, April 29, from 9.30am, replacing the Easter Market which has run over the past few years.

There will be stalls selling plants, produce, crafts and food around Market Place.

And there will be entertainment on offer too. Local singing group Too Many Cooks will be singing a medley of songs, around a spring theme, at 11.30am in Market Place.

The Hoxon Hundred Morris Side will performing traditional music and dances at Cardinal’s Hat Yard at noon, and in the Market Place at 2pm.

Nicky Stainton, of Harleston’s Future, said: “We have moved the Fair to a little later in the year in the hope that we will have a lovely, bright Spring day to attract lots of visitors and locals to Harleston.

“It’s such a nice place to shop and browse and these street fairs give an added impetus. We can guarantee some delicious food stalls and lots to entice people.”

A number of stalls are still available. To enquire email eventsharleston@gmail.com

Events taking place in Harleston later this year include the Open Gardens Weekend on June 3 and 4, and the fourth outdoor Antiques Street Market, pencilled in for June 18.