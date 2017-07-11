Dash-cam footage shows Norfolk driver watching football on mobile phone

This is the moment a driver was caught watching the Champions League final at the wheel after swerving on a Norfolk road.

Dash-cam footage taken by a car behind shows him watching the football match on his mobile phone.

A shocked couple slam the Ford Fiesta driver who is seen holding his phone against his steering wheel before moving off from a set of traffic lights.

The man in the car behind is heard saying: “He’s watching the football on his phone.

“He’s just had it in his hand and he’s put it on his dash thing – no wonder he was swerving all over the place.”

The driver was given a warning letter by police after the couple handed the video to Norfolk Police.

The force released the footage, which appears to have been taken during the Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final on June 3, as part of a crackdown on drivers using mobile phones this week.

Officers have appealed for more drivers to hand in more dash-cam footage of motorists being distracted by their phones at the wheel.

A spokesman for the force said officers are patrolling roads with marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles fitted with dashboard cameras as part of Operation Ringtone.

“In addition to this, a new reporting form on the police website means members of the public can now submit dash cam footage to support the fight against those breaking the law,” said the spokesman.

Drivers using their phone now face six points on their licence and a £200 fine. Those taken to court face even heftier fines and a driving ban.

