Search

Wanted man in south Norfolk detained by police

Police have detained a man wanted in south Norfolk.

Police have detained a man wanted in south Norfolk.

0
Have your say

Police have confirmed that a wanted man in south Norfolk has been detained.

Harry Goodrum, 20, was detained in Birmingham.

Harry Goodrum has been detained by police.

Harry Goodrum has been detained by police.

He was wanted in connection with offences including assault, theft and criminal damage between March and June.