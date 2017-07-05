Wanted man in south Norfolk detained by police

Police have confirmed that a wanted man in south Norfolk has been detained.
Harry Goodrum, 20, was detained in Birmingham.
He was wanted in connection with offences including assault, theft and criminal damage between March and June.
