VIDEO: CCTV shows couple order three-course meal at award winning Suffolk pub then do a runner

This is the moment a young couple left the award-winning pub without paying after quaffing down newly £150 worth of fine wine and food on Friday, September 9.

Do you recognise this couple?

Shocking CCTV has been released by the pub of the moment the culprits ran off, jumping over a garden fence in a bid to avoid staff.

The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell, has won several awards for its food and only reopened 12 weeks ago after a devastating fire closed it for six months.

Owner Brendan Padfield said: “They wanted to eat outside - and they ate rather eagerly. “Uniquely, they stayed outside as others came inside when it became a bit parky.”

Anyone who recognises the couple should call police on 101.