UPDATED: Concern growing for missing RAF Honington airman

The RAF have confirmed that the 23-year-old man who went missing in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday is an airman from RAF Honington.

Corrie McKeague was last seen in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds at 3.23am Saturday September 24 and has not been seen since.

From CCTV it is believed he briefly slept in a doorway before getting up and moving away – possibly with the aim of walking the 10 miles back to Honington.

Last night (Tuesday) an RAF Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a RAF serviceman from RAF Honington is currently missing; our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.

“The Civilian Police have primacy in this matter. It would not be appropriate for the MOD to comment or speculate on the case at this time.”

The RAF says it has appointed a visiting officer to provide support to Corrie’s next of kin.

On Tuesday a National Police Air Service helicopter flew low over the town as part of the search and police are asking anyone who may have seen Corrie in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday, or anyone who may have seen him walking out of the area to come forward.

Police are also asking are asking residents to check any outbuildings and for dog walkers, or anyone out in the countryside around Bury, to get in touch if they notice anything unusual.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him since, or anyone who may have information about where he is now, and are asking them to get in touch immediately.

Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair. He was wearing a light pink polo shirt and white jeans at the time he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Corrie or has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds.