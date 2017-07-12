Two vehicles involved in collision in Redenhall Road in Harleston

Two cars have been involved in a road traffic collision on Redenhall Road in Harleston this morning.

South Norfolk police say that the women involved with the collision have only minor injuries.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue received a call at 8.17am. Three fire vehicles attended the incident. The crews were from Harleston, Long Stratton and Stradbroke.

An ambulance officer and three ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene.

The two patients were treated on scene. One patient was treated for hip pain and another for back pain.

Both patients were taken to Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.