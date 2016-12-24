Three months on: Corrie’s family face Christmas without him

The emotional toll is all to clear to see as missing airman Corrie McKeague’s mum pauses while taking part in a search for her son.

It was tough for all 77 members of the public who joined the search in Thetford Forest, but for Nicola Urqhart its was harder still as she faces every mother’s nightmare – not knowing what has happened to your child.

It is three months today since 23-year-old Corrie was last seen on CCTV at about 3.25am in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, after a night out with friends from RAF Honington.

Last Saturday his mother Nicola, from Dunfermline, took part in the first public search, managed by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, but, sadly, it will not be the last. She is asking on the Find Corrie Facebook group for able-bodied volunteers for another on January 22. Visit www.facebook.com/events/349569375417298

She and Corrie’s family face Christmas without even knowing why he is not with them.

Nicola told the Bury Free Press: “We’re going to be together. Me and the boys and extended family are going to spend Christmas in Scotland.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. I’m not even thinking about it, but we’ll get through it like we get through every day.”

Suffolk Police’s Det Supt Katie Elliott said: “As Christmas approaches we’d urge anyone with information about Corrie’s disappearance to search their conscience and come forward.

“Clearly, this will be a difficult time for Corrie’s family and we ask anyone who may be able to help but has not yet been in touch to come forward.” (See numbers above.)

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire police is investigating reports of a scam Corrie website and Just Giving page. Corrie’s uncle Tony Wringe warned people to check they are on www.findcorrie.co.uk (not ‘.com’) where there is a link to the genuine Just Giving page.

Anyone with information on Corrie should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.