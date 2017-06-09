Search for missing man last seen in Dickleburgh shifting into Thelveton area

The search for a missing man last seen in Dickleburgh more than two months ago will expand into the Thelveton area this weekend, as police renew their appeal for information.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 52-year-old Nigel Kedar, a resident of Clacton, whose last known whereabouts are walking southbound through Dickleburgh towards Ipswich, on Tuesday, April 4 and 9.30am.

Nigel Kedar.

A search is now set to take place in and around Thelveton on Sunday, beginning at 9.30am.

The investigation is proceeding with the help of specialist officers, including search advisors and assistance from the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NorLSAR), but police wish to speak to anybody who may have seen Mr Kedar on or after April 4.

Mr Kedar is described as being white, 5ft 11 tall, of a large build and has short hair.

At the time of his disapperance, he was wearing dark coloured trousers with a lighter coloured long sleeved shirt.

He had driven his Peugeot on April 2 for a night out with a friend in Norwich, and stayed at his house.

The following day, Mr Kedar was unable to drive home – a friend had let the air out of his tyres over fears he was unfit to drive home with alcohol still in his system – and it is thought he decided to walk back to Essex.

Later that day, he called a colleague to say he would not be coming to work.

Mr Kedar’s family subsequently reported him missing to police.

CCTV footage captured him withdrawing £100 from a shop in Long Stratton at 6.30am on April 4, and he was last seen about three hours later.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 999.