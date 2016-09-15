REVEALED: Suffolk Police investigate 29 incidents relating to Pokemon Go including assaults and thefts

Police received dozens of reports relating to Pokemon Go including assault and theft in just three weeks, it was revealed today, Thursday.

Suffolk Police said calls handled by the force involved parrot hunting confusion and friends falling out as the Smartphone gaming craze swept the country.

Other reports included calls in the early hours of the morning from residents concerned about the behaviour of Pokemon Go gamers and others complaining about gamers trespassing on private property.

Over a three-week period in the summer, Suffolk police received 29 incidents relating to the game, which included assaults and thefts.

Police launched five investigations into the reports. Three remain ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Barry Byford said: “The majority of reports did not require further police action.

“We will always respond and investigate incidents.”

An NSPCC spokesman said: “There are loads of good things about the game, but it’s important to learn the risks involved.

“Users can draw other players to certain spots by using ‘beacons’ to flag up other Pokemon.

“This means that adults could physically meet up with children. There’s a physical risk, and the app also asks for personal details.”