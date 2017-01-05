Public asked to be on lookout for escaped Suffolk prisoner

Suffolk Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who absconded this morning.

Police were contacted around 10.15am today, Thursday January 5, reporting Michael Stokes 25, as missing. The last confirmed sighting of him at the prison was at the 6am roll call this morning.

Stokes was serving a six year prison sentence for robbery and is known to have connections to the Luton area of Bedfordshire.

Stokes, is described as white, around 6 feet tall, of thin build, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a scar across the front of his head and has a tattoo on his right arm.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is now to contact officers. You should not approach him or take any further action.