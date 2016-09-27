Police hunt distinctive Honda implicated in Ixworth hare coursing this week

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for a distinctive Honda CRV thought to have been used in hare coursing in Suffolk this week.

The late 90s gold Honda CRV with distinctive paint work was seen making off from Ixworth on Monday and is thought to have been used in hare coursing.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should call police on 101.

