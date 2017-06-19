Police appeal after unique birdbath stolen in Harleston

A Harleston man is calling for help after a unique birdbath was stolen from his home. The birdbath was around one meter from the house’s front window.

Ken Bacon, 73, from Brair Road in Harleston found that the birdbath that had been bought by his son 15 years ago had been taken from his garden.

It is believed that the incident took place on June 11 between 12am and 5am. The birdbath is said to weigh around 120lbs and is 3ft tall.

Mr Bacon said: “My son bought it for me 15 years ago and it is a one of a kind. It has sentimental value and can’t be replaced.

“I’m annoyed more than anything. It was taken only around one metre from my front window and they didn’t even leave a foot print.

“The birdbath has a flared base covered in embossed animals with a fox’s head that stands out from the rest. There is an embossed rat in the bowl that sits on top of the stand and base. The birdbath is a concrete colour.

Mr Bacon is asking for anyone who may have seen the birdbath or know where it is to come forward.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “We have launched an appeal for witnesses to contact us. There was no CCTV or crime scene investigation opportunity at the scene, so this is a difficult case to investigate.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the birdbath should contact police on 101.